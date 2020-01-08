Scorecard ranks lawmaker attendance during legislative session

"Overall legislators did great,” Samuel said. “There was a 90% average score for attendance."

Viante also chose 15 common ground bills identified as important for moving the state forward and looked at which legislators voted for them.

"So we take both those 15 bills, how they voted on it, if they sponsored it and how much they showed up, to come up with a single score to simply show who showed up and who's working together," Samuel said.

Samuel says voters can use the scorecard to make informed decisions next time they cast their ballot.

"What we're trying to illustrate here is there are things on the table here that we can work together on that would fix our problems,” Samuel said.“You can just simply look at it and know if your legislator is helping New Mexico or hurting it."

