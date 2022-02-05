Scouts, cub scouts collect donations for 'Scouting For Food'

"Being out in the community and doing a service project in the public in this fashion is great, it gets the scouts out and about which is what scouts are really meant to be doing; helping the community outside, off of the camera off of the computer and giving them a good feeling of accomplishing something," said Randy Reed with Pack 409.

Reed with Pack 409 says the young scouts learn a valuable lesson – while giving back to their community.

"The great value kids learn is to be assertive, it's a lot for a youth who is between seven or as young as five all the way up to 10, to go walk up to a stranger and ask them to donate to a good charitable organization," said Reed.

If you missed the food drive on Saturday and weren't able to help fill this truck, you can still donate, visit Storehouse Food Pantry's website, for more information.