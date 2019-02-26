SE Albuquerque neighborhood wants something done about feral cats

According to animal welfare, the nonprofit will find the cats and spay or neuter them. Then based on the cat's personality, it will either go up for adoption, go to a working cat program like a local barn, or be released back at the location.

"If you're a cat owner, take care of your pets. I think it's just as important as a community that we take care of our animals and we help our neighborhood as well," McKinley said.

Anyone with this problem in Albuquerque can call 311 to be connected to resources.

Street Cat Hub helped almost 4,000 cats in 2016.