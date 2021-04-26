SE Albuquerque substation to undergo $4.1 million expansion

Kai Porter
Updated: April 26, 2021 05:23 PM
Created: April 26, 2021 04:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department's Southeast Area Command, on Louisiana near Zuni, will undergo a $4.1 million expansion.
"This is the busiest sub command in the city, and it's the largest area command, and it's the largest area command in the city, and it had one of the oldest, smallest stations, and it created a constraint around a lot of things," said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller.
Construction is expected to be completed in the fall of 2022.
Keller believes the improvements will help officers fight crime in the area.
"We're sort of rejecting some outdated approaches, and we're making needed investments that we should have made a long time ago across the board but some of them have to do with just making our substations more usable for the officers who actually work here every day,” he said.
The expansion will add more office space for detectives and supervisors. It will also feature a 100-seat community room for events and where the public can meet with officers.
"This is another one of those situations where we're able to balance both the needs of the community and the needs of our employees to ensure we continue to move forward," said Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company