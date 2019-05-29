Seals will be leaving ABQ BioPark

BioPark officials said it is a heartbreaking loss.

"Seals have been a part of our family for a long time, said Dr. Baird Fleming, director of the BioPark.

He said the seals are getting love before they leave, but in another part of the BioPark not for public view.

"We did that because the facility behind me is in need of repair," he said. "It's 30 years old, it needs to be patched up."

A new Australia exhibit will be done in about 3 years, featuring animals like saltwater crocodiles, Tasmanian devils, lorikeets, cockatoos, koalas and kangaroos. The new animals could include rock wallabies, dingoes, and little blue penguins: a warm weather aquatic bird.

However, a $12 million renovation needs to happen for the new Australia exhibit. It's all paid for by gross receipts taxes.

The BioPark director said the seals could be back in the future.