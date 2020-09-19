Search and rescue crews warn of dangers of hiking La Luz Trail unprepared

Grace Reader
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - New Mexico State Police are still looking for a man who went missing on the La Luz Trail last weekend.
Around 60 people including ground crews, dog teams, and drones searched Saturday. Search and rescue crews said this isn't the first time someone has gone missing along the trail and that La Luz has been a problem spot for some time.
"People can often be unprepared for, even though we are very close to metro Albuquerque area, this is still a wilderness area and has harsh terrain that you need to account for," said Zoe Havlena, NMSP deputy in command.
Crews said the trail is close enough to the city that people frequently misjudge what the terrain will be like and how hard the hiking conditions will be.
"I think that there's a lot of opportunities on this trail and on any trail to run into issues and to go astray," Havlena said.
Havlena said search and rescue crews are put at risk too.
"Areas where we are sending in searchers also include some climbing areas as well, so we have a lot of steep rugged terrain to account for," she said.
Before hitting the trail, Havlena said to be prepared and have a plan.
"I generally like to urge people not to hike alone if possible," she said. "Definitely tell friends and family back at home what your plan is, when you expect to be back, where you're going. It's also very important in New Mexico to have definitely water with you as well."
