Search and rescue crews warn of dangers of hiking La Luz Trail unprepared

"I think that there's a lot of opportunities on this trail and on any trail to run into issues and to go astray," Havlena said.

Havlena said search and rescue crews are put at risk too.

"Areas where we are sending in searchers also include some climbing areas as well, so we have a lot of steep rugged terrain to account for," she said.

Before hitting the trail, Havlena said to be prepared and have a plan.

"I generally like to urge people not to hike alone if possible," she said. "Definitely tell friends and family back at home what your plan is, when you expect to be back, where you're going. It's also very important in New Mexico to have definitely water with you as well."