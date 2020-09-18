Search continues for hiker lost in Sandia Mountains

To Pillars, there’s nothing tighter than family.

“He went up La Luz, I know he wanted to do La Luz before, and he decided to do it on Sunday and that was the last time we heard from him,” she said. “When he didn't answer his calls back, when he didn't text any of us back, we knew something was wrong."

Pillars immediately called police and went to the Sandia’s to look for him.

“We have been going up there every day—drones, search dogs go up there, search and rescue teams from all over the state of New Mexico, people everyday up there looking for him. Myself and my friends,” she said.

State Police Search and Rescue Resource Officer Bob Rogers is helping coordinate the search effort.

“Since Tuesday we've had over 80 some people out and over 716 man-hours,” Rogers said.

“The new information we got last night helped us a lot. It opened up a lot of our eyes real quick that we were in the wrong area,” he added.

Police were able to trace his cell phone even further and discovered he texted his girlfriend pictures and a video of the hike along the way.

“We believe based on cellphone forensics he got to the lower parking lot of the La Luz trailhead around one in the afternoon. Started hiking up around three something. He sent the video about midway point on La Luz to his girlfriend,” Rogers said.

“He went all the way to the top, took more photographs on Sunday around five in the afternoon and through cellphone forensics, tracked his cellphone to almost about six,” he added.

Rogers said they believe Gibron made it to the top of the observation deck.

“He's my brother. I want him back. My mom is devastated, my sister—it's just unbelievable,” Pillars said.

Gibron’s family and the rescuers said they have hope.

“This is not a recovery issue. This is finding a live person,” Rogers said. “I've had people last more than six to seven days, two weeks out there."

“I've been hiking every day and my bodies giving up on me, but I'm not giving up on brother so I'll be back up there tomorrow again,” Pillars added.

More than three dozen people with law enforcement and the search and rescue unit will be out looking for Gibron on Saturday. Helicopters, K-9s and drones will also be used. Search and rescue crews will be temporarily blocking off the upper parking lot of the crest while they look.

Anyone with knowledge of Gibron's whereabouts is asked to call 424-COPS.





