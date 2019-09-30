Search continues for small plane missing near Santa Fe | KOB 4
Search continues for small plane missing near Santa Fe

The Associated Press
September 30, 2019 06:13 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Authorities continue to search for a small plane that might have crashed in the Pecos Wilderness northeast of Santa Fe.
    
Authorities have not identified the two people aboard the single-engine, four-seater plane that disappeared after a refueling stop.
    
They say the pilot and passenger were both from Colorado.
    
New Mexico State Police say the plane took off from Santa Fe Regional Airport at 5:49 p.m. Thursday and air traffic controllers lost radar contact with the aircraft 12 minutes later.
    
State Police say the plane's emergency beacon pinged a mile south of Tererro and that's the aircraft's last known location.
    
The air and ground search began Friday and included State Police, National Guard and Civil Air Patrol aircraft.

