Search continues for small plane missing near Santa Fe

The Associated Press

September 30, 2019 06:13 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Authorities continue to search for a small plane that might have crashed in the Pecos Wilderness northeast of Santa Fe.



Authorities have not identified the two people aboard the single-engine, four-seater plane that disappeared after a refueling stop.



They say the pilot and passenger were both from Colorado.



New Mexico State Police say the plane took off from Santa Fe Regional Airport at 5:49 p.m. Thursday and air traffic controllers lost radar contact with the aircraft 12 minutes later.



State Police say the plane's emergency beacon pinged a mile south of Tererro and that's the aircraft's last known location.



The air and ground search began Friday and included State Police, National Guard and Civil Air Patrol aircraft.