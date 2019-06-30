Search for missing Navajo woman nears one-month mark | KOB 4
Search for missing Navajo woman nears one-month mark

Associated Press
June 30, 2019 08:14 AM

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) - A missing Navajo woman's relatives are nearing the one-month mark in their search for the grandmother and military veteran who police say was last seen at her home in New Mexico.
    
Police say 59-year-old Cecelia Finona disappeared from her home in Farmington after the evening of May 30. Her daughter said Friday the family has logged searches in Farmington and the nearby Navajo Nation.
    
Finona's boyfriend, Jerry Jay, has been accused of using her ATM card in New Mexico, Arizona and Nevada after her disappearance. He is being held in Nevada on a count of unlawful withdrawal from a financial institution.
    
Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe says he believes Jay could provide crucial information for officers.
    
A defense attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

Created: June 30, 2019 08:14 AM

