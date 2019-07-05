Search resumes for man reportedly swept away in Rio Grande | KOB 4
Search resumes for man reportedly swept away in Rio Grande

Joy Wang
July 05, 2019 05:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) crews were back on the Rio Grande Friday looking for a man who was reportedly swept away on the Fourth of July.

The hours-long search was called off Thursday as the sun set.

As of Friday afternoon, the man had not been located.

The search was one of many that took place on the holiday, and the Albuquerque Police Department and AFR have teamed together to make things more efficient for rescue crews.

Previously, APD would man the boats and AFR would take care of the medical response.

Now, people from both agencies are on the watercrafts— and Bernalillo County Fire Department is searching on its boat.

Joy Wang


Updated: July 05, 2019 05:13 PM
Created: July 05, 2019 04:22 PM

