Search warrant: Alleged 'kidnapped' woman was driving car in deadly I-25 crash

In that police report, Cibola County deputies stated that Jaramillo claimed, "the male subject held a knife to her neck and forced her to flee from law enforcement. Jeannine stated the male subject was hiding on the floorboard. However, based on my observations during the pursuit and the contents of the passenger floorboard, this was not possible."

Now, Jaramillo claimed she was kidnapped in Santa Fe and the man who took her fled the scene. Yet, after hours and hours of searching, police have not found the suspect.

Newly-obtained search warrants show that Jaramillo was reportedly the only one in the vehicle following the deadly crash on I-25.

In the latest update from New Mexico State Police Friday, spokesman Dusty Francisco said:

"This is an active and ongoing investigation, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is still actively working on identifying and locating a male suspect who was involved in this incident. There have been no arrests made at this time. When more information becomes available we will send out an update."