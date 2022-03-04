Search warrant: Alleged 'kidnapped' woman was driving car in deadly I-25 crash

Chris Ramirez
Updated: March 04, 2022 05:16 PM
Created: March 04, 2022 03:28 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. — The woman who claimed to be kidnapped in Santa Fe Wednesday is now suspected of lying. A search warrant reveals there might not be a kidnapper after all.
Police initially told KOB 4 that a man kidnapped a woman, leading police on a high-speed chase on I-25 that ended in a crash that killed Robert Duran, a Santa Fe police officer, and Frank Lovato, a retired Las Vegas firefighter.
The woman, Jeannine Jaramillo, is not facing any charges, but police believe she could be the driver who caused the deadly crash.
Jaramillo was accused of a very similar crime in Grants just a few months ago. She was arrested last year after Cibola County deputies were involved in a high-speed chase through the streets of Grants and onto I-40. When they finally caught up with her, she told them a man kidnapped her and would punch her in the stomach when she tried to comply with demands from police. However, the sheriff's office concluded that she was lying and there was never a kidnapper to begin with.
In that police report, Cibola County deputies stated that Jaramillo claimed, "the male subject held a knife to her neck and forced her to flee from law enforcement. Jeannine stated the male subject was hiding on the floorboard. However, based on my observations during the pursuit and the contents of the passenger floorboard, this was not possible."
Now, Jaramillo claimed she was kidnapped in Santa Fe and the man who took her fled the scene. Yet, after hours and hours of searching, police have not found the suspect.
Newly-obtained search warrants show that Jaramillo was reportedly the only one in the vehicle following the deadly crash on I-25.
In the latest update from New Mexico State Police Friday, spokesman Dusty Francisco said:
"This is an active and ongoing investigation, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is still actively working on identifying and locating a male suspect who was involved in this incident. There have been no arrests made at this time. When more information becomes available we will send out an update."
