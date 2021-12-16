Search warrant issued for Alec Baldwin's cell phone

"Affiant believes there may be evidence on the phone, due to individuals using cellular phones during and/or after the commission of crime(s)," the affidavit states. "Such information, if it exists, may be material and relevant to this investigation. Affiant was also made aware there were several emails and text messages sent and received regarding the movie production 'Rust' in the course of interviews."

Investigators had previously requested Baldwin's phone, but were "instructed to acquire a warrant."