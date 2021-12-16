Search warrant issued for Alec Baldwin's cell phone

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A warrant has been issued for Alec Baldwin's iPhone.
The warrant seeks the seizure and search of Baldwin's phone to search for any evidence relating to the death investigation of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was shot and killed on the set of "Rust" in Santa Fe.
"Affiant believes there may be evidence on the phone, due to individuals using cellular phones during and/or after the commission of crime(s)," the affidavit states. "Such information, if it exists, may be material and relevant to this investigation. Affiant was also made aware there were several emails and text messages sent and received regarding the movie production 'Rust' in the course of interviews."
Investigators had previously requested Baldwin's phone, but were "instructed to acquire a warrant."
The warrant issued will allow authorities to review all text messages, contacts, emails, recent calls, photos, and GPS data.
The Santa Fe district attorney released a statement earlier this month, saying criminal charges aren't off the table.
