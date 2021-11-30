Search warrant reveals who supplied guns, ammo for 'Rust'

Chase Golightly
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New details are emerging about the deadly shooting on the set of "Rust" in Santa Fe.
A new search warrant filed Tuesday reveals who supplied the guns and ammo for the movie, including the gun Alec Baldwin fired during rehearsal, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. The supplier was a film prop business called PDQ Arm & Prop, LLC.
KOB 4 visited the PDQ Arm & Prop, LLC Albuquerque office on Monroe Street, but no one answered the door. The blinds were closed and there were no signs on the door saying what the business is.
According to the latest warrant, when Santa Fe deputies were interviewing the set's armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, she told them Seth Kenney with PDQ Arm & Prop, LLC supplied the guns and ammo.
The warrant states authorities wanted to seize any documents relating to the movie, as well as any ammunition that was connected to the film.
