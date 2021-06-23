Searchlight NM: Clinic accused of pushing unnecessary procedures | KOB 4
KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 23, 2021 12:46 PM
Created: June 23, 2021 11:40 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — People usually turn to doctors to fix their health problems, not to make them worse.

However, some patients are saying that's what happened to them. Patients, doctors and former employees are claiming that Modern Vascular, the national arterial disease treatment chain, has been pushing unnecessary treatments – which ultimately has left some patients missing limbs.

Searchlight New Mexico journalist Ike Swetlitz stopped by the KOB 4 studio to talk about his investigation into the four lawsuits Modern Vascular is facing. 

Watch the video at the top of the page to see the full interview.


