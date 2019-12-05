Second ART bus involved in crash since launching last week | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 05, 2019 11:27 AM
Created: December 05, 2019 10:48 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two Albuquerque Rapid Transit buses were involved in crashes on Central Wednesday.

The first crash involving an ART bus happened on Central near 52nd Street Wednesday morning. Police said a driver was in the ART bus lane when he was hit by the bus. He was taken to the hospital for medical treatment, and the bus had to be towed.

The second ART bus crash happened in front of the fairgrounds. According to Rick De Reyes with ABQ Ride, the crash happened at Central and Louisiana at around 4:30 p.m. 

A driver sideswiped the bus with their front left light, as they were trying to turn into the ART lane. The bus was scratched, but resumed service. No injuries were reported. 

Police will begin ticketing people who cross into the bus lanes in January.


