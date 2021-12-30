Second BioPark elephant tests positive for viral illness

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: December 30, 2021 02:00 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An 8-year-old female elephant is the second to test positive for EEHV.
Jazmine tested positive for elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus, which claimed the life of her 3-year-old brother, Thorn, on Christmas Day.
Jazmine was frequently tested for the virus following Thorn's Dec. 15 positive test. The virus was detected in her Dec. 28 and treatment immediately began.
BioPark officials do not know if Jazmine and Thorn are carrying the same strain. They stated the elephants each react differently to the virus.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company