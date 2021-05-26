Second gentleman to campaign in New Mexico ahead of special election | KOB 4
Second gentleman to campaign in New Mexico ahead of special election

Christina Rodriguez
Created: May 26, 2021 09:33 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will visit Albuquerque Thursday.

Emhoff will be at a canvassing event in support of Melanie Stansbury, the Democratic CD-1 nominee.

The special election is on Tuesday, June 2.

There are four candidates vying for the seat: Democrat Melanie Stanbury, Republican Mark Moores, Libertarian Chris Manning, and Independent Aubrey Dunn. There are also two write-ins.

According to early numbers from the Secretary of State’s Office, CD-1 Democrats appear to be outvoting Republicans by more than double—almost 35,000 to 16,000.


