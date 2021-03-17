Second gentleman visits the Duke City to promote relief bill

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: March 17, 2021 07:01 PM
Created: March 17, 2021 06:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The president, vice president, and second gentleman are making their way across the country to promote the recent passage of the COVID relief package. That deal brought Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff to Albuquerque Wednesday.
“This is my first official service as second gentleman of the United States, and it's right here on your land. In New Mexico, this is just an honor,” Emhoff said.
The second gentleman toured a health clinic followed by a roundtable discussion.
President Biden, Vice President Harris, and the second gentleman are all taking turns visiting cities to discuss the impact of the $1.9 trillion relief plan that was passed earlier this month.
Republican lawmakers said the massive plan inflated the deficit, and fails to provide enough pandemic relief.
According to NBC, the president said he may be considering a tax increase to pay for part of the bill. However, on Wednesday Emhoff said the relief plan will do great things for the U.S.—and for New Mexico.
He also praised the state’s handling of the pandemic.
“The leadership during the COVID pandemic, the leadership on vaccines— It's an incredible story. One that I will share with the president and vice president and first lady,” he said.
As the husband of the first woman ever elected vice president, Emhoff is the first person in U.S. history to hold the title of second gentleman.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company