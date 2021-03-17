Second gentleman visits the Duke City to promote relief bill

Republican lawmakers said the massive plan inflated the deficit, and fails to provide enough pandemic relief.

According to NBC, the president said he may be considering a tax increase to pay for part of the bill. However, on Wednesday Emhoff said the relief plan will do great things for the U.S.—and for New Mexico.

He also praised the state’s handling of the pandemic.

“The leadership during the COVID pandemic, the leadership on vaccines— It's an incredible story. One that I will share with the president and vice president and first lady,” he said.

As the husband of the first woman ever elected vice president, Emhoff is the first person in U.S. history to hold the title of second gentleman.