Second grade student submits eye-opening assignment about pitfalls of virtual learning | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Second grade student submits eye-opening assignment about pitfalls of virtual learning

Brittany Costello
Updated: August 25, 2020 10:32 PM
Created: August 25, 2020 09:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A video posted on social media by an APS parent shows how big of a toll virtual learning is taking on her child.

Barbara Krenik said she had no idea what was going on in the mind or her second grade son.

Advertisement

“I don't know, maybe sometimes I just miss school,” 8-year-old Kyan Krenik said in the video. “It’s hard to not see my friends, and we might not see each other at all.”

Krenik posted the brutally honest video to his online classroom.

“It's a part of every kid in the world,” Krenik said. “I mean, if you don't have school, you don't have anything else, and you don't have anything else, you basically don't have your life.”

His mom stumbled onto this video after he turned in the assignment.

“It's like eating chocolate without the chocolate or having marshmallows without a campfire, or having a body without arms,” he said.

The video served as a wake-up call for Barbara, who said she had no idea that her son was struggling with their new reality. 

“The video was so just pointed about how he’s feeling,” she said. “I think some of that he hadn't expressed to me. Just to see it and know that he’s having a hard time missing friends and all that. It just made me feel very emotional.”

Barbara shared the video on Facebook so other parents could see what their children could be going through as well.

“Someone commented on his video and said 'oh kids are resilient,’ they are, but they're still little people with deep emotions," Barbara said. "They understand this much less than the rest of us do, and they're trying to comprehend what's going on.”

Kyan is not expecting to go back to school before the end of the year. APS announced last week that virtual learning would continue until at least January.

“I kind of freaked out a bit. I was kind of like, 'why should school be done' like 'why can’t we restart it'?”

APS said it does have the option of reconsidering-- depending on how the state handles COVID-19. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man allegedly became violent after refusing to wear a mask
Man allegedly became violent after refusing to wear a mask
APD chief apologizes for department's tweet about Wisconsin police shooting
APD chief apologizes for department's tweet about Wisconsin police shooting
Businesses anxiously await new public health order
Businesses anxiously await new public health order
BCSO releases timeline of shooting that left one man dead
BCSO releases timeline of shooting that left one man dead
Albuquerque pilot gets celebratory retirement sendoff
Albuquerque pilot gets celebratory retirement sendoff
Advertisement


Second grade student submits eye-opening assignment about pitfalls of virtual learning
Second grade student submits eye-opening assignment about pitfalls of virtual learning
Albuquerque Social Club announces plans to close for good
Albuquerque Social Club announces plans to close for good
Ski Santa Fe taking steps to protect mountain from wildfires
Ski Santa Fe taking steps to protect mountain from wildfires
Man allegedly became violent after refusing to wear a mask
Man allegedly became violent after refusing to wear a mask
Fact Check: Yvette Herrell releases new ad critical of Rep. Torres Small
Fact Check: Yvette Herrell releases new ad critical of Rep. Torres Small