Second grade student submits eye-opening assignment about pitfalls of virtual learning

“It's a part of every kid in the world,” Krenik said. “I mean, if you don't have school, you don't have anything else, and you don't have anything else, you basically don't have your life.”

His mom stumbled onto this video after he turned in the assignment.

“It's like eating chocolate without the chocolate or having marshmallows without a campfire, or having a body without arms,” he said.

The video served as a wake-up call for Barbara, who said she had no idea that her son was struggling with their new reality.

“The video was so just pointed about how he’s feeling,” she said. “I think some of that he hadn't expressed to me. Just to see it and know that he’s having a hard time missing friends and all that. It just made me feel very emotional.”

Barbara shared the video on Facebook so other parents could see what their children could be going through as well.

“Someone commented on his video and said 'oh kids are resilient,’ they are, but they're still little people with deep emotions," Barbara said. "They understand this much less than the rest of us do, and they're trying to comprehend what's going on.”

Kyan is not expecting to go back to school before the end of the year. APS announced last week that virtual learning would continue until at least January.

“I kind of freaked out a bit. I was kind of like, 'why should school be done' like 'why can’t we restart it'?”

APS said it does have the option of reconsidering-- depending on how the state handles COVID-19.