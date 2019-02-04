Second individual believes he was randomly shot at in SW Albuquerque
Ryan Laughlin
February 04, 2019 06:55 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A family that was nearly shot while driving in southwest Albuquerque may not have been the only target.
Felix Trujillo said about a half hour after the first incident, he was shot at near the Walmart Neighborhood market near Sage and 94th Street.
Trujillo said a bullet narrowly missed his head.
The incident shook him up and he didn’t report it to police. However, now he admits that he probably should have reported the incident.
He posted a video about the incident on Facebook and has since spoken with the family who was nearly hit in the first shooting.
“He contacted me and asked me what color car it was. I told him it was a gray car on chrome rims, I don't know what kind of car it was, but I guess he knew what kind of car it was. It was grey Cadillac with chrome rims,” Trujillo said.
