Second round of vaccines to arrive in New Mexico Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The second Pfizer vaccine shipment is expected to arrive Monday at three New Mexico facilities: Presbyterian Hospital, UNM Hospital, and a Department of Health warehouse. This shipment, according to state officials, includes 12,675 doses.

Due to the reduced shipment size, three other hospitals will receive their vaccine shipments from the DOH warehouse instead of directly from Pfizer. Those hospitals are Christus St. Vincent in Santa Fe, Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces and the San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington.