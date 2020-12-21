Second round of vaccines to arrive in New Mexico Monday

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 21, 2020 12:07 PM
Created: December 21, 2020 11:16 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The second Pfizer vaccine shipment is expected to arrive Monday at three New Mexico facilities: Presbyterian Hospital, UNM Hospital, and a Department of Health warehouse. This shipment, according to state officials, includes 12,675 doses.
Due to the reduced shipment size, three other hospitals will receive their vaccine shipments from the DOH warehouse instead of directly from Pfizer. Those hospitals are Christus St. Vincent in Santa Fe, Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces and the San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington.
22 hospitals in total will be receiving the second wave of Pfizer vaccines in the state. The vaccines will be shipped from the DOH warehouse by Tuesday.
When it comes to the Moderna vaccine, New Mexico is already expecting a shipment as early as Monday. Matt Nerzig, a state spokesperson, said that shipment is expected to bring a total of 31,600 doses overall.
Staff and residents at long-term care facilities and nursing homes will be prioritized for the Moderna vaccines.
Kai Porter will have the full story tonight on KOB 4. Stay tuned for updates.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company