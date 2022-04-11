Second suspect in 2019 homicide to remain behind bars until trial

On Monday, Judge Clara Moran decided to keep Jose Angel Marquez behind bars before trial. More than two years after the shooting, court documents say police tracked Marquez down in Kansas.

Police reportedly tracked down Marquez by connecting him to the main suspect in this case, 19-year-old Gilbert Salazar. Police believe the two went to the apartment complex in 2019 to track down Salazar's ex-girlfriend.

Marquez allegedly told police he was involved during an interview.

“There does not appear to be any actual physical evidence linking this Jose Marquez, my client, to the allegation in this case beyond his alleged statement,” said Megan Mitsunaga, attorney.

Mitsunaga argued for Marquez's release from custody, while prosecutors argued he should stay in jail. Ultimately, a judge agreed – ordering Marquez to stay behind bars.

“I do find that this was a very egregious violent event that was targeted at a person who is otherwise unsuspecting, innocent and this individual was taken back, taken by surprise at the violent act,” said Moran.

The other suspect in this case, Salazar, also remains in custody pending trial.