Second suspect in 2019 homicide to remain behind bars until trial

Brittany Costello
Updated: April 11, 2022 06:48 PM
Created: April 11, 2022 05:03 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The second suspect in the murder of a young man on Albuquerque's West Side appeared in court Monday.
20-year-old Deandre Garcia, a talented guitarist some called a "prodigy," was shot and killed at the Eagle Ranch Apartments in 2019.
According to court documents, Garcia was trying to keep the suspects out when he was shot through the door.
“He was simply trying to keep his friends Dawn and Naomi safe and this defendant. They shut the door, they locked the door and this defendant and Gilbert Salazar decided to shoot through the door and still try to harm whoever was inside,” said Jordan Machin, prosecutor.
On Monday, Judge Clara Moran decided to keep Jose Angel Marquez behind bars before trial. More than two years after the shooting, court documents say police tracked Marquez down in Kansas.
Police reportedly tracked down Marquez by connecting him to the main suspect in this case, 19-year-old Gilbert Salazar. Police believe the two went to the apartment complex in 2019 to track down Salazar's ex-girlfriend.
Marquez allegedly told police he was involved during an interview.
“There does not appear to be any actual physical evidence linking this Jose Marquez, my client, to the allegation in this case beyond his alleged statement,” said Megan Mitsunaga, attorney.
Mitsunaga argued for Marquez's release from custody, while prosecutors argued he should stay in jail. Ultimately, a judge agreed – ordering Marquez to stay behind bars.
“I do find that this was a very egregious violent event that was targeted at a person who is otherwise unsuspecting, innocent and this individual was taken back, taken by surprise at the violent act,” said Moran.
The other suspect in this case, Salazar, also remains in custody pending trial.
