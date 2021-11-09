Second suspect in Bernalillo County HQ vandalism to be released

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Two suspects, in the shooting vandalism at Bernalillo County headquarters, are no longer behind bars. Tuesday evening, a judge decided to release 18-year-old Marcus Rowe. This follows the release of 20-year-old Noah Tapia a few weeks ago. Two other suspects have been connected to the incident.

Rowe faces charges for criminal damage to property and shooting at a dwelling or occupied building. A judge said once he is released, he will have to obey a curfew and wear a GPS ankle monitor until his trial.