Secretary of state rejects gun control petition not once, but twice
Marian Camacho
April 12, 2019 10:56 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. - New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver has again rejected a proposed petition of Senate Bill 8, a law signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to expand background checks to nearly all private gun sales.
House minority leader James Townsend of Artesia submitted a revised proposed petition last week for Toulouse Oliver's consideration. Toulouse Oliver rejected the petition via a response letter saying the law was designed to improve public safety and is therefore exempt from such referendums.
Just last month the secretary of state rejected the first draft of the proposed petition.
Her rejection could prompt a legal challenge over the legislation and the state's restrictions on referendums.
Rep. Townsend issued a response Friday:
“29 of New Mexico’s 33 sheriffs oppose SB 8. 25 counties have stood up and said they don’t agree with this law and will not enforce it. The people of New Mexico want their voices heard, and the secretary of state continues to ignore them. The secretary of state is supposed to encourage voter participation, not suppress it. If the secretary of state thinks she can dispatch a couple of letters and make this issue go away, she’s wrong. I’m going to continue my fight to allow New Mexicans to have a direct say on this far-reaching legislation that will restrict their constitutional rights. Every option is on the table.”
