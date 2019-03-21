Secretary of state rejects Republican petition request of controversial gun bill | KOB 4
Secretary of state rejects Republican petition request of controversial gun bill

Marian Camacho
March 21, 2019 12:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver has rejected a draft referendum petition submitted by Republican lawmakers in opposition to a controversial gun control law.

In a letter addressed to Rep. James Townsend, Toulouse Oliver stated that the draft petition did not satisfy "each mandated legal element."

The petition was aimed at overturning Senate Bill 8 requires background checks on nearly all gun sales in New Mexico. The bill was passed this legislative session and signed into law by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

In the secretary of state's denial letter to Rep. Townsend, she outlined what she referred to as deficiencies in the draft petition. 

Click here to read the full letter.

Marian Camacho


Updated: March 21, 2019 12:07 PM
Created: March 21, 2019 10:48 AM

