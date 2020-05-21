Secretary of the interior talks national parks reopenings while visiting the Petroglyphs

Bernhardt toured the Petroglyphs. The open trails have busy since the pandemic hit.

“We’ve actually seen increases in visitation. Quite substantial increases at our major trailheads-- in particular volcanoes and Rinconada Canyon more than doubled in the month of March so that was big for us," said park superintendent Nancy Hendricks.

Officials say they plan to reopen the visitor center on June 8 if they get enough disinfectant. They’ll also limit the number of people allowed inside.

In the meantime, Bernhardt says there’s a lot of benefits to using the areas that are open

“The public lands provide respite, they provide solace, they provide an opportunity for contemplation, and they can actually be beneficial to our public health," he said.

