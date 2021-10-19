Secure ballot boxes pose a problem for some New Mexico counties

Bernalillo County, for example, has both of their boxes on hand, but they are learning installation may take time. The boxes have to be bolted to the ground – locked at all times – in a lighted area and monitored by video.

“Though we don't have all the counties in total compliance right now for these local elections, we are working with them to make sure they are in compliance for the primary,” said Curtas.

Right now, Bernalillo County has two secured drop boxes available to the public during normal business hours, but they are working with a vendor so people can drop off their ballot any time of day.