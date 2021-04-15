Security dog patrolling Coronado for weapons | KOB 4
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Coronado Center has a new tool to keep people safe.

Harley and K9 officer Alejandro Martinez are the newest additions to the mall's security team.

Martinez said Harley is trained to detect firearms.

Shoppers had mixed feelings about the additional security measures.

"I'm not sure if I like it. It is a good thing to be protected, I guess, to make sure everyone is protected, I guess, inside the store," a shopper said. "It's just different."

Martinez said shoppers shouldn't be worried. They just want to make sure people are safe at the mall.


