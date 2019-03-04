Security guard charged after confrontation with 'drunk' customer

According to a police report, a drunk customer was upset after he wasn’t let into the Circle K on Central and San Mateo on Sunday.

The report says the customer began punching and kicking Garcia.

Police say Garcia retaliated and tried to fight the customer off with a baton, pepper spray and a BB gun.

Cusic said he wasn’t supposed to have those weapons.

“Frankie was a level 1 security officer,” Cusic said. “He has to use his brain."

Witnesses said Garcia "seemed to miss every strike with the baton."

However, Police said the customer had BB gun imprints on his stomach and was pepper sprayed.

Police also said Garcia tried to hide his weapons before police got there.

Garcia was charged with aggravated battery and assault.

Cusic said he hasn’t had a problem with Garcia in the past.

“Last night’s incident was the first time this happened and it was not his normal character," Cusic said.

KOB learned Garcia has an extensive criminal history, with charges ranging from burglary to aggravated assault.

His background slipped past the security company's radar.

Cusic said Garcia had a valid security guard license, so the company assumed he had a clean record.

Cusic said the company will report his security guard license to prevent him from working in the field in the future.