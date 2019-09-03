Security guard detains man who fired gunshots outside of Dirty Bourbon

That is when the security guard of the Dirty Bourbon stepped in.

The security guard told officers that Guerrero pointed the gun at him when he approached the car.

The security guard fired three rounds into the engine block, disabling the vehicle, and then at two tires.

An APD spokesperson said investigators are looking into the case, but not into whether the security guard was negligent. The Dirty Bourbon’s owner said the guard is employed by a contracted armed security company.

According to state law, security guards are trained and firearm certified by New Mexico’s law enforcement academy.