Security guard detains man who fired gunshots outside of Dirty Bourbon
Kassi Nelson
September 03, 2019 06:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A man who fired off his gun in the parking lot of the Dirty Bourbon was detained by a security officer until APD arrived.
Jaime Guerrero, 39, told police that he had been drinking when he got into an argument with his girlfriend in the parking lot Saturday night.
According to a criminal complaint, Guerrero fired three or four gunshots in the air.
That is when the security guard of the Dirty Bourbon stepped in.
The security guard told officers that Guerrero pointed the gun at him when he approached the car.
The security guard fired three rounds into the engine block, disabling the vehicle, and then at two tires.
An APD spokesperson said investigators are looking into the case, but not into whether the security guard was negligent. The Dirty Bourbon’s owner said the guard is employed by a contracted armed security company.
According to state law, security guards are trained and firearm certified by New Mexico’s law enforcement academy.
