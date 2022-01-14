See 'Hamilton' for $10: Ticket lottery begins for Popejoy Hall performances

Chase Golightly
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The hit Broadway musical "Hamilton" was expected to premiere in Albuquerque more than a year ago, but COVID-19 put that plan on hold.
"Two postponements, so we are very excited to have it opening on Jan. 25," said Jan Turri, the publicist for Popejoy Hall.
Tickets for the show range between $49 and $299. However, there's also another way to get tickets – a lottery via the "Hamilton" official app.
"The lottery happens for all Hamilton performances," Turri said. "There are 40 tickets, ten dollars each."
Those who wish to enter will need to download the app and click through the menu to enter the lottery. The first in a series of three weekly lotteries began Friday and closes next Thursday.
Despite the COVID-19 surge, Popejoy is moving forward with plans for tens of thousands to see the show.
"Right now, we are feeling confident that the show will up on the 25th here in Albuquerque, as planned," Turri said. "We don't have any indication otherwise at this particular time."
Strict COVID-19 procedures are still in place at Popejoy. They included required proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the show. Masks are mandatory.
Click here for more information on the 'Hamilton' ticket lottery.
