See 'Hamilton' for $10: Ticket lottery begins for Popejoy Hall performances

Those who wish to enter will need to download the app and click through the menu to enter the lottery. The first in a series of three weekly lotteries began Friday and closes next Thursday.

Despite the COVID-19 surge, Popejoy is moving forward with plans for tens of thousands to see the show.

"Right now, we are feeling confident that the show will up on the 25th here in Albuquerque, as planned," Turri said. "We don't have any indication otherwise at this particular time."

Strict COVID-19 procedures are still in place at Popejoy. They included required proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the show. Masks are mandatory.

