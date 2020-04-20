Self-employed New Mexicans will soon be eligible for unemployment benefits

Nathan O’Neal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A new program will allow self-employed New Mexicans to receive unemployment benefits through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program.
"At the end of March, the federal government passed the CARES Act, and part of that act is asking state unemployment agencies to develop systems, for at least this period of time, that will allow people who are self-employed, the 1099 tax folks, to be able to apply," said Bill McCamley, the New Mexico Secretary of Workforce Solutions.
McCamley said the department is still working on developing the program, but he is targeting a late April roll out.
However, self-employed New Mexicans can take the first step to getting benefits right now.
"To get into that system, you're going to have to apply for unemployment and get denied," McCamley said. "I know it seems counter-intuitive, but this is the situation the federal government has set up."
The total number of New Mexicans is up to 74,000, according to McCamley.
