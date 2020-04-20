Self-employed New Mexicans will soon be eligible for unemployment benefits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A new program will allow self-employed New Mexicans to receive unemployment benefits through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program.

"At the end of March, the federal government passed the CARES Act, and part of that act is asking state unemployment agencies to develop systems, for at least this period of time, that will allow people who are self-employed, the 1099 tax folks, to be able to apply," said Bill McCamley, the New Mexico Secretary of Workforce Solutions.