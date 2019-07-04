Semi rollover prompts I-25 closure near Broadway | KOB 4
Semi rollover prompts I-25 closure near Broadway

Semi rollover prompts I-25 closure near Broadway

Marian Camacho
July 04, 2019 10:36 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A semi rollover prompted the closure of both directions of I-25 near Broadway Thursday morning.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office alerted of the closure around 10 a.m. Thursday.

At this time it's not clear whether there were any injuries in the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.

Marian Camacho


Created: July 04, 2019 10:36 AM

