Sen. Heinrich calling for BCSO Sheriff Gonzales to resign

Sheriff Gonzales is scheduled to meet with Pres. Trump and Attorney General William Barr Wednesday to discuss combating crime as part of Operation Relentless Pursuit.

A spokesperson for BCSO sent the following statement in response to the senator's request:

“The citizens of Bernalillo County deserve to live in safety,” said Sheriff Manuel Gonzales III. “Many cities including Albuquerque continue to see levels of extraordinary violence. As the constitutionally elected sheriff, I seek to ensure that no citizen is excluded from the peace and security that should be enjoyed by all Americans.”

The men and women of the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office are deeply committed to and focused on reducing crime and gun violence in our communities. We are proud that our efforts have significantly and positively impacted crime in Bernalillo County. Regrettably, Senator Heinrich couldn’t be more political and out of touch with the local social problems and the great work being done by our deputies and the other first responders. BCSO continues to combat the Albuquerque crime crisis in partnership with federal agencies. BCSO will continue to serve and protect our children, families, businesses and the constitutional rights of all.

BCSO has made numerous high profile arrests including; sex offenders, drug traffickers, felons with guns and has apprehended many dangerous fugitives. Along with our federal partners, we pledge to hold accountable the trigger-pullers, firearm traffickers, violent criminals and those who supply them the guns to terrorize our communities. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office will aggressively utilize every available tool, including our business, community and federal partnerships.