Sen. Heinrich calling for BCSO Sheriff Gonzales to resign

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 21, 2020 07:06 PM
Created: July 21, 2020 04:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich is calling for the resignation of Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales.
“Sheriff Gonzales wasn’t representing Bernalillo County when he opposed body cameras. He wasn’t representing Bernalillo County when he opposed efforts for common sense gun violence reforms. And he isn’t with us now," Heinrich said.
The senator claims Sheriff Gonzales is inviting the Trump administration to send federal forces to help patrol the city.
“Instead of collaborating with the Albuquerque Police Department, the Sheriff is inviting the President’s stormtroopers into Albuquerque," Heinrich said. "If we can learn anything from Portland, it’s that we don’t need this kind of 'help' from the White House. The President is currently using federal law enforcement agents like a domestic paramilitary force. That’s precisely how fascism begins and none of us should ever encourage or accept it."
Sheriff Gonzales is scheduled to meet with Pres. Trump and Attorney General William Barr Wednesday to discuss combating crime as part of Operation Relentless Pursuit.
A spokesperson for BCSO sent the following statement in response to the senator's request:
“The citizens of Bernalillo County deserve to live in safety,” said Sheriff Manuel Gonzales III. “Many cities including Albuquerque continue to see levels of extraordinary violence. As the constitutionally elected sheriff, I seek to ensure that no citizen is excluded from the peace and security that should be enjoyed by all Americans.”
The men and women of the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office are deeply committed to and focused on reducing crime and gun violence in our communities. We are proud that our efforts have significantly and positively impacted crime in Bernalillo County. Regrettably, Senator Heinrich couldn’t be more political and out of touch with the local social problems and the great work being done by our deputies and the other first responders. BCSO continues to combat the Albuquerque crime crisis in partnership with federal agencies. BCSO will continue to serve and protect our children, families, businesses and the constitutional rights of all.
BCSO has made numerous high profile arrests including; sex offenders, drug traffickers, felons with guns and has apprehended many dangerous fugitives. Along with our federal partners, we pledge to hold accountable the trigger-pullers, firearm traffickers, violent criminals and those who supply them the guns to terrorize our communities. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office will aggressively utilize every available tool, including our business, community and federal partnerships.
