Sen. Heinrich describes seeing rioters at U.S. Capitol; Rep. Herrell objected to Biden's victory following chaos

Eventually, back up arrived and rioters went in separate directions, but the damage was done.



"It's solemn. If you walk through the United States Capitol, you see shattered glass, there's offices that were ransacked yesterday, and they've been put together a little bit," Lujan said. It's sad."

The Capitol was eventually secured and lawmaker went back to work, certifying the election results for Joe Biden.

However, some Republicans, including Rep. Yvette Herrell, still objected to Biden's victory in several states following the riots.

"In their haste, to make these changes, the secretary and the court created two different, unequal standards for voters," Herrell said during the bid that eventually failed.

President Donald Trump's term ends on Jan. 20. However, there are discussions about removing the president prior to that date.

"Speaker Pelosi said earlier that if the 25th Amendment was not invoked, that impeachment proceedings could begin in the U.S. House," Lujan said.

"And as much as it would be fully appropriate for the cabinet and the vice president to invoke the 25th Amendment, given how unhinged this president is behaving right now, I think what is far more important right now is that all of us work together to make government work the way it's supposed to for the next 12 days," Heinrich added.

