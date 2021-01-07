Sen. Heinrich describes seeing rioters at U.S. Capitol; Rep. Herrell objected to Biden's victory following chaos

Patrick Hayes
Updated: January 07, 2021 05:24 PM
Created: January 07, 2021 03:43 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Lujan were in the Capitol as mob of Trump supporters broke in Wednesday.
"So I kind of saw the first wave of this because I actually left the Senate floor to go make a phone call," Heinrich said.
Heirnich said as he saw Capitol Police being overwhelmed, he ran to the Senate floor to let the others know what was coming.
"There was a completely out of control mob climbing over things, waiving Confederate flags, just clearly bent on breaking into the west side of the Capitol," Heinrich said.
Eventually, back up arrived and rioters went in separate directions, but the damage was done.
"It's solemn. If you walk through the United States Capitol, you see shattered glass, there's offices that were ransacked yesterday, and they've been put together a little bit," Lujan said. It's sad."
The Capitol was eventually secured and lawmaker went back to work, certifying the election results for Joe Biden.
However, some Republicans, including Rep. Yvette Herrell, still objected to Biden's victory in several states following the riots.
"In their haste, to make these changes, the secretary and the court created two different, unequal standards for voters," Herrell said during the bid that eventually failed.
President Donald Trump's term ends on Jan. 20. However, there are discussions about removing the president prior to that date.
"Speaker Pelosi said earlier that if the 25th Amendment was not invoked, that impeachment proceedings could begin in the U.S. House," Lujan said.
"And as much as it would be fully appropriate for the cabinet and the vice president to invoke the 25th Amendment, given how unhinged this president is behaving right now, I think what is far more important right now is that all of us work together to make government work the way it's supposed to for the next 12 days," Heinrich added.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company