Sen. Heinrich seeks to expand care for New Mexico veterans, restart defunded military projects

"And in the long-term, I think telehealth is something that's so important for a state like New Mexico that's not just rural, but where people have to drive hours to get to centralized facilities like this. Making sure we have telehealth and CBOCs, or community-based outpatient clinics is going to be a real focus,” he said.

Heinrich also plans to help with improvements to the hospital’s spinal cord facility, and wants to find funding for other projects that were defunded under former President Trump’s administration.

"You know the MQ9 facility at Holloman or Information Technology System at White Sands, those were things that got defunded under the Trump administration, and we're going to try and make that right,” he said.