Sen. Heinrich taps ex-Hispanic center head as chief of staff

The Associated Press
Created: November 12, 2019 06:26 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich has named the former executive of the National Hispanic Cultural Center as his new chief of staff.
    
The New Mexico Democrat announced earlier this month that he appointed Rebecca Avitia, making her one of three Latino chiefs of staff serving in the Senate.
    
Avitia previously worked as Heinrich's state director.
    
The 37-year-old Columbia University School of Law graduate led the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque for six years. She was asked to resign last year by incoming New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Avitia opted not to reapply for her position.
    
The former prosecutor was credited with turning around the long-struggling center after years of mismanagement.

(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

