Sen. Martin Heinrich to ask U.S. Attorney General to investigate the NM Civil Guard

The militia said they were exercising their rights.

"You know. We were private citizens who have formed, yes, a militia, a civil guard, but we are law-abiding private citizens, and we did what we needed to do to help law enforcement be able to do their job,” said a militia member.

Albuquerque city leaders said they do not condone groups like this.

Even though the New Mexico Civil Guard claims to be helping law enforcement, Heinrich said he doesn’t think it’s safe for armed citizens to show up to these types of protests, even if it’s legal.

"We need to look at both state and federal policy with regard where one person's rights end and another's begin and if someone feels threatened or points a gun at them, that's assault under the law today,” he said. “So I do think that these kinds of organizations bear real scrutiny for a very good reason."

During a Tuesday press conference, Mayor Keller said the city is working with the federal government to hold the group accountable.

"If us putting our life on the line for the safety of those people there makes us criminal— prosecute us. But there will always be patriots who are here to stand up for the people and stop the bad guys. If their orders hadn't been to let this go on, this would have never happened,” a militia member said.





