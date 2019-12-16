Governor calls for Sen. Martinez to step down following guilty verdict in DWI case

Martinez previously stated he has no plans to step down if convicted.

However, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham urged Martinez to resign.

“As I said at the time of this incident, Senator Martinez was obligated to reflect on his actions and how best to reconcile them with his position as a public servant in the state Legislature, in particular his status as chairman of an influential committee. The senator’s defense of himself does not suggest to me that any such personal reckoning has taken place – and given the judge’s unambiguous ruling this afternoon, I urge him to resign his seat. There is no way to square the circle: Drunken driving is an intolerable scourge in our state, and our elected leaders must hold themselves to the highest possible standard of behavior,” the governor said in a statement.

Following the guilty verdict, the New Mexico Senate Democrats said they will recommend that Martinez no longer serve as Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“Now that the court has made its decision, the time has come for the New Mexico State Senate to take appropriate action. Based on the court’s ruling today, we will be recommending to the Committee’s Committee when it meets in January that Senator Martinez not continue to serve as Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Whether or not Senator Martinez continues to serve in the Senate will be left for Senator Martinez and the voters in his district to decide," the statement says.

Martinez is scheduled to be sentenced in January.

He refused to comment after leaving the courtroom.