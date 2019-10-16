Sen. Udall unveils legislation to help prevent drunk driving | KOB 4
Sen. Udall unveils legislation to help prevent drunk driving

Sen. Udall unveils legislation to help prevent drunk driving

Christina Rodriguez
October 16, 2019 10:44 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Mothers Against Drunk Driving has joined Sen. Tom Udall (D-N.M.), Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) to unveil bipartisan legislation to help prevent drunk driving.

The Reduce Impaired Driving for Everyone (RIDE) Act promotes the research and development of advanced alcohol detection software. It will also create a path forward for the technology to be a requirement in new cars. 

In New Mexico, there were 118 drunk driving deaths in 2018 – about 29% of traffic deaths in the state. 

You can watch the announcement of the legislation here

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: October 16, 2019 10:44 AM
Created: October 16, 2019 10:33 AM

