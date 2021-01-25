Senate committee passes bill to repeal state abortion ban

The law hasn’t been enforced since the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Roe V. Wade in 1973.

However, with the high court now more conservative, supporters of SB 10 said there’s a new urgency to pass it.

“Obviously with changes at the national level at the United States Supreme Court, Roe V. Wade, the Supreme Court decision establishing a constitutional right to an abortion is threatened,” said Wirth as he presented the bill to committee members.

SB 10 also has plenty of opposition.

During the public comment portion of the committee meeting, pro-life advocates urged lawmakers not to pass it.

“Not only is this bill radically pro-abortion it is also anti-woman and anti-choice,” said Molly Chavez.

Opponents worry if New Mexico’s abortion ban is repealed and the Supreme Court overturns Roe V. Wade that there will be no protections for women.

“SB 10 does nothing to protect the unborn child nor women from dangerous late term abortions and we’re talking about elective late term abortions,” said Elisa Martinez.

The bill now heads to its second committee in the Senate.