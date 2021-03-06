Senate committee passes resolution that could boost funding for early childhood education

"We know that these investments in early childhood in the earliest years can yield up to a 13 percent return on the investment for the state, for society,” he said.

However, four Republican lawmakers on the Senate committee voted against the resolution. Sen. Jerry Ortiz y Pino (D-District 12) also asked the bill’s sponsors if the money could be spent on funding education for older children, too.

"The amount of money would possibly be more than we would immediately absorb into the early childhood programs. Would you be adverse to spending some of this money in the first few years on K-12?" he said.

Lawmakers said they won’t consider expanding the program outside early childhood education programs at this time.

The debate on the resolution will continue in the Senate Finance Committee.