Senate committee to hear end-of-life options bill Monday

The representative has carried the bill twice before in 2017 and 2019. She said she’s hopeful it’ll make it to the governor’s desk this time around.

For Armstrong, the connection to the bill in a personal one.

“I have worked with patients who were in death and dying who were terminally ill, worked in hospice. My daughter has advanced stage for cancer. Her father does as well and it's a personal choice I would like to have for them when the time comes,” she said.

The Senate Health and Public Affairs Committee will hear the bill Monday.