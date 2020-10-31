Senate race closing in for three candidates vying for open seat

Lujan, assistant speaker in the House of Representatives, said he has the experience to lead, but Ronchetti argued that Lujan has done more for the Democratic Party than his state.

"And I think it's important that conservatives come out and talk to people about our values and the fact that so many people in the state share the same values that have nothing to do with political party,” Ronchetti said.

Lujan disagreed and said he’s given New Mexico a voice and wants to do the same thing in the Senate.

"But this is not about me. This is about the state of New Mexico and looking at the United States Senate there are so many more tools available to a senator that empowered and entrusted by voters of the state that they will represent to act on their behalf,” Rep. Lujan said.

When asked why Ronchetti thinks he's the best candidate to represent New Mexico, he said "I think if you continue to send people to Washington who know nothing but political fights then you're going to get the same results. We've had poor education, are streets aren't safe enough, we don't have enough economic opportunity, and we continue to send the same people back to Washington and we can't do that."

Rep. Ben Ray Lujan said he wants to continue fighting for issues like health care and jobs.

"I know this beautiful state has so many opportunities in front of it,” he said. “That's why I'm asking the people to entrust me and I humbly ask for their vote, for their support for United States Senate."

Walsh said he’s the best leader to represent the state.

"The question of what is the best candidate is not a question of who runs the best, but it's a question of who will be the best representative of the people of New Mexico,” he said.

Saturday marked the last day of early voting in New Mexico.

Election Day is Nov. 3.



