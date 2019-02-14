Senate to consider seizing firearms from people posing 'immediate threat'

Speaker Egolf says HB 83 could make a difference.

"That gives a tool that if it had been in place in Florida, may have prevented the Parkland shooting because there were many reports about the shooter, in that case, making disturbing posts on Facebook and engaging other behavior that made friends and family very, very worried that the shooter in the case posed a serious risk of harm to others, but there was no legal mechanism to intervene in that case," Egolf said.

Republicans strongly oppose more gun control and laws that would allow someone's guns to be taken away.

"A gun is merely a tool that can be used for good or for evil, like a car or anything else," said Rep. Rod Montoya, Republican Minority Whip.

Montoya, from Farmington, brought up the deadly school shooting in Aztec where two students were killed in 2017.

"It's frustrating to know that the shooter had been identified and been visited multiple times by federal law enforcement. And quite frankly, the walls that exist between the sharing of information - those can be addressed first. I think those should be addressed first before we decide we’re going to take guns away from people who legally purchase them," Montoya said.

HB 83 now heads to the Senate for consideration.

