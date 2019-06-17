Senators push for hearing on Chaco protection legislation | KOB 4
Senators push for hearing on Chaco protection legislation

Senators push for hearing on Chaco protection legislation

The Associated Press
June 17, 2019 06:47 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Members of New Mexico's congressional delegation are pushing for a Senate hearing on legislation that would withdraw federal holdings from oil and gas development around Chaco Culture National Historical Park.

The legislation was reintroduced earlier this year as environmentalists and Native American tribes seek to make permanent a 10-mile (16-kilometer) buffer around the park.

Supporters say it would protect culturally significant sites located beyond Chaco's boundaries.

Most of the land surrounding the park belongs to the Navajo Nation or are allotments owned by individual Navajos. The legislation would not affect development of those lands.

U.S. Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich are asking that the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee take up the bill at its next meeting. Once the committee acts, the full Senate could 

