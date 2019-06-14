Senior Games kick off in Albuquerque | KOB 4
Senior Games kick off in Albuquerque

Patrick Hayes
June 14, 2019 07:06 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The 2019 National Senior Games officially kicked off in Albuquerque Friday morning.

More than 10,000 senior athletes are competing in the events, including about 1,500 who are from New Mexico.

Organizers said this event will be the second largest the city has hosted.

“This is the largest single event that the city has hosted outside of Balloon Fiesta but Balloon Fiesta is just at one facility. This is at 21 different venues,” spokesperson for the City of Albuquerque.

Thousands of volunteers from Albuquerque are taking part in the event, including many city employees.

The Senior Games are free for spectators. They conclude June 25.

Patrick Hayes


Updated: June 14, 2019 07:06 AM
Created: June 14, 2019 06:26 AM

