Sentence expected for convicted cop killer
Marian Camacho
May 07, 2019 06:16 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Convicted cop killer Davon Lymon is expected to hear his sentence Tuesday in Albuquerque.
Last month, it took jurors less than two hours to find Lymon guilty of shooting and killing Albuquerque Police Officer Daniel Webster. The first-degree murder conviction means Lymon is expected to receive life in prison with no chance for parole.
