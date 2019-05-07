Sentence expected for convicted cop killer | KOB 4
Sentence expected for convicted cop killer

Marian Camacho
May 07, 2019 06:16 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Convicted cop killer Davon Lymon is expected to hear his sentence Tuesday in Albuquerque.

Last month, it took jurors less than two hours to find Lymon guilty of shooting and killing Albuquerque Police Officer Daniel Webster. The first-degree murder conviction means Lymon is expected to receive life in prison with no chance for parole.

KOB will be in the courtroom for today's sentencing hearing and will update this story when new details come in. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates. 

