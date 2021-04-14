Sentencing dates set for 2 women charged in Victoria Martens case | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 14, 2021 12:47 PM
Created: April 14, 2021 12:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The sentencing dates have been set for Jessica Kelley and Michelle Martens — the two women facing charges in the Victoria Martens case.

Three people were originally arrested and charged with 10-year-old Victoria’s murder in 2016 — Victoria’s mother Michelle Martens, her then boyfriend Fabian Gonzales, and his cousin Jessica Kelley. Those murder charges were eventually downgraded.

Kelley and Martens have both taken plea deals. Kelley pleaded no contest to child abuse resulting in death, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence. Martens pleaded guilty to child abuse resulting in death. 

Kelley will be sentenced on June 21 and Martens will be sentenced on July 9.

It was eventually determined years later that Gonzales and Martens were not there when Victoria died. The DA’s office said Kelley and an unknown fourth suspect were there. 

