Sentencing dates set for 2 women charged in Victoria Martens case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The sentencing dates have been set for Jessica Kelley and Michelle Martens — the two women facing charges in the Victoria Martens case.

Three people were originally arrested and charged with 10-year-old Victoria’s murder in 2016 — Victoria’s mother Michelle Martens, her then boyfriend Fabian Gonzales, and his cousin Jessica Kelley. Those murder charges were eventually downgraded.