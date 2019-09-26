Sentencing for Nehemiah Griego set for October
Christina Rodriguez
September 26, 2019 09:16 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Nehemiah Griego, who killed five of his family members in 2013, was in front of a judge Thursday morning. Prosecutors asked for more time at the hearing.
Griego had been in juvenile detention and was expected to be released at 21. However, in August a judge had ruled that Griego had not responded to years of psychological treatment and would be sentenced as an adult. He now faces up to 120 years in prison.
Griego shot and killed his parents and three young siblings when he was 15 years old.
Griego's sentencing is now set for October.
